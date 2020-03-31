Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $90.11. 2,121,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,273. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

