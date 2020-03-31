Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.76. 4,590,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,928. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

