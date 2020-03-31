Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $259.97. 4,117,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

