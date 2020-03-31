Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 148 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $20.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,319.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

