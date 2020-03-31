Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 801 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,409 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. 11,602,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,466,940. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

