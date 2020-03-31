Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,113,000 after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 3,114,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

