Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,153 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,505,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,820,572. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

