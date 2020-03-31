Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $171,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,146. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.