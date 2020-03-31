Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,973,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.