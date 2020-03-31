Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.11. 1,298,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

