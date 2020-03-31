Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New $588,000 Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 7,854,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

