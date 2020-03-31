Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. 7,154,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

