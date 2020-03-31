Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 198,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

