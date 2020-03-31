Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. 3,484,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
