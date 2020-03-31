Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

PM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. 3,484,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

