Sowa Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

