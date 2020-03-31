Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,770,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,558,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

