Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 199 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.45. 101,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

