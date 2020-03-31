Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,441 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.68. 39,639,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,986,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.