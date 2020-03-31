Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 754 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of BA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.37. 21,764,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average of $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

