Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.32 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.54.

Visa stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

