Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. 1,503,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

