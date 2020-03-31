Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,944. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

