Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes $7.33 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 235,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,459. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

