Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

BX traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,773. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

