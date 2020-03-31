Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

