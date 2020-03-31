Sowa Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.51. 7,024,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,661,245. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

