SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,918 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $30.74. 8,340,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,029. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

