Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 10,762 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 10,762 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $1,365,374.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,332,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $207,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $62,955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

