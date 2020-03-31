Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 4,332 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $549,600.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,385,176.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. 1,945,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,928. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.