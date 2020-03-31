SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.87, approximately 9,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 404,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

