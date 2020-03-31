St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.