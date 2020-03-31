Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of STMP traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 284,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

