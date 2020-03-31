Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,185,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,264. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.