Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
STZHF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
