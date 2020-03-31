Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STZHF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

