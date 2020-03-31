Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 4.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

