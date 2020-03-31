Stellar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.44.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

