Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. 2,873,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

