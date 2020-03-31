Stellar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.4% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.82. 2,731,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,831. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.