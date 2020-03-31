Stellar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. WP Carey comprises approximately 2.0% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $59.31. 2,063,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,257. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.00%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

