Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stellar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.8% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,404,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,558,976. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.