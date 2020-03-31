Stellar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

