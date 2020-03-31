Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.9% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. 1,691,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

