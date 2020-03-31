Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,059,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $21.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.35. 1,177,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.