Stellar Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.7% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.96. 1,990,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.