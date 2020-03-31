Stellar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stellar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $36.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,146.31. 2,936,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,313.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.52. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.