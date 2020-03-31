Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. 1,768,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,888. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

