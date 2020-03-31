Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,466,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.86. 572,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,797. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

