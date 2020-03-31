Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,516 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.40. 1,771,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,211. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

