Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 3,055 Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

APY stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,801. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

