Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 1,404,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

